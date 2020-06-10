1000 people to be hired as “tourist assistants”

The Valencian Government has announced it will hire 1000 young people as helpers on local beaches this summer. These special support staff will be operational in July and August across beaches on the Valencian coastline to inform and reinforce the security measures to be adopted by beachgoers.

A thousand young people, between 18 and 30 years old, will help ensure that the security measures underway in the region are being maintained by members of the public. These 1000 young people employed by the Generalitat will work in coordination with the Local Police officers of each municipality, so that the beaches of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón are an area of quality and safety that everyone can enjoy.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, held a video conference this week alongside employment officials to announce the move.

The “tourist assistants” will provide information on the safety and protection standards that will need to be met to ensure people can enjoy beach spaces safely. Puig revealed that he will be holding a meeting with mayors of towns throughout the Valencian Community to convey the details of the initative.

Puig said that the Valencian Government wants to make security “a fundamental asset of our tourism commitment”, so “we are taking firm but solid and safe steps.”

To carry out the employment initiative, the Ministry of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, requested that the government approve a Temporary Employment Plan to regulate the hiring process, which is scheduled for mid-June. During the last ten days of June, the young recruits will receive training on the security and protection measures that must be conveyed to tourists and beach users.

The beach assistants will also provide information to the Ministry on the occupation of beaches; this data will then be incorporated into an informative App for users. In terms of where exactly they will be put to work, the beach assistants will be distributed provincially and their assignment to municipalities will be made according to the needs of each area, depending on how busy local beaches are.