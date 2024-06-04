The WOW beach experience is back



This Friday June 7 opens its doors the beach club of Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, located on the beach of La Glea de Dehesa de Campoamor (Orihuela).

It opens the summer season with a renovated terrace, its famous infinity pool and the best gastronomy.

Entering WOW Beach is to immerse yourself in a place reminiscent of those paradisiacal corners that show us the most beautiful postcards and photos of the best travel portals. But this particular paradise has a great advantage for lovers of sun and sea: it is not located on distant shores, but south of the coast of the province of Alicante, on the beach of La Glea, Dehesa de Campoamor.

It has a privileged location, as it is situated on the beachfront and offers fantastic views of the Mediterranean Sea. For anyone who wants to live a one hundred percent summer and unique experience, it is undoubtedly the ideal choice.

As those who know it already know, WOW Beach has a hammock area or exclusive Balinese beds with champagne, overlooking the spectacular infinity pool. As a novelty compared to last summer, this year the terrace area has a new look. The color white is more present in its design, which enhances the contrast with the blue of the pool water, the sky and the sea.

In addition to the already relaxing atmosphere of the pool, there is also a bar service with original cocktails that combine different flavors and degrees of intensity and combine perfectly with the summer and the sea.

In addition, it is possible to enjoy the gastronomic offer offered by the WOW Beach restaurant at noon. With a clear Mediterranean style, it is characterized mainly by quality and the use of local ingredients of maximum freshness. Its menu offers diners a varied offer of highly selected dishes that combine products from the garden, meats and, of course, the best fish. Especially recommended are its rice dishes, cooked with the mastery of this part of the Mediterranean.

il Palco at WOW Beach: authentic Italian dinners in front of the sea

The best dishes of the Italian restaurant of Las Colinas Golf & Country, il Palco, come to WOW Beach during the months of July and August to turn dinners into an unforgettable gastronomic evening.

Chef Fonsi Lillo has made a selection of il Palco’s star dishes to offer them at WOW Beach’s Mediterranean nights, and this year he has added a series of new dishes that can only be tasted there because they are exclusively designed to be enjoyed by the sea.

For those who wish to enjoy il Placo at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, they can also do so during the summer at night.

Inauguration with a taste of the sea: Ronqueo

As last year, the inaugural event of the WOW Beach summer season will be the Ronqueo, a traditional live hand-cutting of a 300-kilogram bluefin tuna, which will take place on Thursday, June 13.

This technique has a millenary character and dates back to the time of the Phoenicians. WOW Beach brought last year for the first time to the beach of La Glea this show, considered of cultural interest. Once the cutting of the tuna is finished, the tuna will be tasted in different dishes.