14-year-old raped in Supermarket Toilet



National Police have arrested two 22-year-old men for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the toilets of a supermarket in Alicante. The youngster was alone when she was approached by the suspects. After the attack she was threatened and taken at knifepoint to the Castle area of the city where she was sexually assaulted again.

After her ordeal, the child took herself to hospital where she was treated by doctors, who informed police. The men were quickly located and arrested at the railway station.

It is not known why the child was on her own and why she didn´t go home after the attack. No further details have been given by the police.