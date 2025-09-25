2026 Gaudi centenary to be marked with Sagrada Família tallest tower



Barcelona’s landmark Sagrada Familia is expected to crown its highest tower in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of the death of its visionary architect Antoni Gaudí, organisers have announced. The full completion of the basilica, however, is now projected for 2035.

The building committee has invited Pope Leo XIV to lead a solemn mass on 10 June 2026, commemorating 100 years since Gaudí died after being hit by a tram.

‘We hope to receive a response this month,’ said Esteve Camps, president of the construction board, during a press briefing.

The 172.5-metre central tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest of the 18 spires Gaudí conceived, is scheduled to be finished in early 2026 when a massive cross will be placed at its summit.

True to the architect’s plans, the basilica’s height will remain slightly lower than Barcelona’s Montjuïc hill, which rises 177 metres and continues to dominate the city’s skyline.

Despite the milestone, the centenary celebrations will not mark the end of construction on what is often described as the world’s most famous unfinished church. Started in 1882, the project has been repeatedly delayed by wars, financial difficulties, and most recently the Covid-19 pandemic, which derailed earlier hopes of finishing everything by 2026.

No final date has yet been confirmed. ‘We have spoken of in about 10 years, but it is only an estimate,’ chief architect Jordi Faulí explained.

One of the biggest sticking points is a planned staircase for the main entrance, which would mean demolishing several apartment blocks. The proposal has triggered strong protests and is still being discussed with the city council.

The basilica’s works are financed largely through ticket sales. Last year, almost 4.9 million people visited the site, reinforcing its status as one of Barcelona’s top attractions.