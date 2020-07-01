4 year old girl mauled by dog

A 4-year-old girl is in a serious condition in Alicante General hospital after being attacked by a dog. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the girl was out walking with her mother. Sources have indicated that the girl was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to hospital after a bystander called the 112 emergency line.

The attack happened at around 9pm on Tuesday night in the Alicante area of El Moralet. According to the information available at this time, the girl was attacked by the dog, which bit her in the chest and started to shake her, and in the process the girl sustained serious head injuries when her head impacted with the ground. An ambulance dispatched to the scene brought her to the local health centre but her injuries were deemed serious enough to bring her instead to Alicante General Hospital where it is believed her mother was also treated for shock.

Police are trying to identify and locate the dog involved in the attack. Local residents remarked that the dog is believed to be a German Shepherd dog and said that there is a problem with loose dogs in the area. El Moralet is a rural village and often dogs are seen running loose in the surrounding countryside.