83 year old dies as tractor overturns in Albatera



A tragic accident in Albatera took the life of an 83-year-old man who suffered an accident and was trapped under his tractor when it overturned. The victim was working in the fields when the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Five firefighters, a sergeant and a corporal from the Elche and Crevillente parks travelled to the scene. During the attempted rescue, they used a powerful hydraulic pump and a towing van but to no avail. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the operation finally ended at 6:00 p.m. without having been able to rescue the 83-year-old man alive.