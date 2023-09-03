8TH EDITION OF THE “BONO CONSUMO, BACK TO SCHOOL”, WITH A NEW MUNICIPAL INVESTMENT OF 300,000€.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, along with the councilman of Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martinez, the president of APYMECO, Jorge Almarcha, and the technical Department of Commerce, José Rubio, presented last week the eighth edition of the Consumer Voucher, with a municipal investment of 300,000 euros and an economic injection of 600,000 euros. This amount represents a total amount of investment in the seven editions of 4,741,139 euros destined to the productive sectors of the town, which doubles with an injection of 9,482,278 euros.

In this new Bono Consumo campaign, the appointments to purchase the vouchers in person will begin to be distributed from next Monday, 28 August, until 31 August. New this year, a total of 1,500 appointments will be given out per day, while stocks last, at the Commerce and Public Roads Occupation office, located in the La Plasa building, from 08:00 to 14:00 hours. Two appointments will be given per person, who must bring their ID card, and the appointment and the ID card will be registered for later purchase. Parents with dependent children or large families will be able to receive more appointments as long as they can prove this condition.

The voucher sale for this eighth edition will be from 1 to 9 September, from 8:00 to 20:00. For the first time, opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday. Lastly, vouchers purchased in advance can be exchanged at participating establishments from 1 September to 30 September (both inclusive). Establishments wishing to take part in this eighth edition of the Bono Consumo can register from Saturday 26 August. It should be noted that in this new edition, vouchers can only be purchased in person.

All those who wish to purchase vouchers in the PRESENT SALE by appointment must meet the following requirements:

-Present themselves with their original, personal and non-transferable DNI/NIE.

-Have a credit or debit card authorised by your bank for online purchases.

-Have made an appointment in advance.

Consumers will be able to purchase a maximum value of €100 in consumer vouchers for each DNI/NIE, of which they will only pay €50. In order for a voucher to be applied to the purchase, it is an indispensable and obligatory requirement to present the DNI/NIE before payment in the establishment itself, as well as the discount voucher in printed or digital format.

The same person may redeem more than one voucher for the same purchase or expense. If the purchase is made with several vouchers from different people, the different ID cards associated with the vouchers must be checked. The vouchers will have a value of 10 and 20 euros, of which the customer will contribute half the amount, i.e. 5 and 10 euros, so that each purchaser will have a 50% discount on purchases or drinks.

Finally, it should be noted that a telephone number has been set up for information or any incident (865 942 361 and 617 294 443) from 26 August, as well as a technical support service via two e-mail addresses (soporteapymeco@gmail.com and bonoconsumo.torrevieja@netrotec.com).