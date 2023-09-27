A man arrested in Catral for attacking his ex-partner

Agents of the Catral Local Police have arrested a man for attacking his ex-partner and threatening the neighbor who was trying to help him with a sickle.

The events took place last Tuesday afternoon when the police were alerted to an attempted attack by a man with a knife on a woman in the Los Dolores neighborhood. Two Local Police patrols traveled there and intercepted the alleged perpetrator of the attack who had hidden on the roof of a house.

His ex-partner was at home in a state of shock.

A police patrol from Crevillente, a Civil Guard patrol from Dolores and another from Crevillente also attended the scene.

The man was arrested and brought to justice.