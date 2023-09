The accident occurred on the Hondo highway

A motorcyclist died this Sunday in a traffic accident on the Hondo CV-861 highway, in the municipality of Dolores.

The accident occurred at 6 p.m. and a SAMU unit went to the scene, whose medical team performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, as well as other recovery techniques, but there was no response and they confirmed his death. , according to the CICU (Emergency Coordination and Information Center).