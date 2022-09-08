AECC donation in memory of Denise Couzens



Next week will see Neil Couzens donate a total of 2,000e to the AECC in Torrevieja. The money has been raised in memory of Denise Couzen’s, Neil’s wife of 24 years, who passed away on 20th May after being diagnosed with cancer the previous year.

The money has been raised in several ways: donations made by mourners at Denise’s funeral, customers at Top Nosh (Denise and Neil’s café at Zoco Market) and from Stone Media.

Stone Media’s theatre group donated the proceeds form three performances of Enchanted Ella which were performed in June by a 30-plus cast. The group continues to support local charities and good causes and also donated 175e to the Royal British Legion from it’s Enchanted Ella show.

The next performance by Stone Media Theatre Group will be the spookily hilarious Hocus Pocus Party Potion to be performed on 28th, 29th 30th October at the Madhouse and 31st October at the Oasis, San Luis (with the 30th October being a matinee performance). Rehearsals are underway but new members are always welcome as are behind the scenes helpers for lighting, costumes, scenery etc. Please call Carla Stone on 666 55 18 16 for further information