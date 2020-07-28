Aldi launches a new lemony gin

Gin is a great thing. It’s great when it’s pink, it’s great when it’s peach-flavoured, and it’s especially great when it’s all shimmery. Knowing full well the nation loves gin more than life itself, Aldi has launched a new premium gin with a deliciously refreshing lemony taste.

The gin is called Eidyn and has been created by The Old Curiosity Distillery. All the botanicals used to make Eidyn have been hand harvested from the Old Curiosity’s Secret Herb Garden on the outskirts of Edinburgh, before being hand dried to create a delicious gin. The lemon thyme and lemon balm botanicals used in the gin give fresh citrus notes, which is then followed by a crisp juniper finish.

Hamish Martin, Director at The Old Curiosity Distillery, commented: “We’re thrilled to be working with Aldi to create a new and truly unique, premium gin. We are a family business and we put our passion and love into everything that we do, and we believe that comes through in the quality of the products that we create.

“What makes Eidyn so special is the unique blend of fresh lemon thyme and dried lemon balm, juniper, angelica, winter savoury and coriander, all of which are grown right here in our Secret Herb Garden using no chemicals what-so-ever to ensure the true essence of these fantastic botanicals are infused into every bottle.

“I love growing the botanics with all my heart, and I’ve loved creating this new gin for Aldi. I truly hope their customers enjoy it.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “It has been a long-term ambition of ours to partner with a leading Scottish distillery to develop a new, premium gin that will form part of our core range across Scotland. We are extremely proud to launch Eidyn Gin, which we know can happily hold its own amongst the leading gins across the country, while carrying an exceptionally competitive price. It’s been a real privilege working alongside The Old Curiosity Gin on this project, and witness the skill, care and passion that has gone into crafting this delicious gin.”

The new gin will be rolled out across the UK and Europe.