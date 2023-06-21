Alert: risk of fire in Citroën, DS and Peugeot batteries



According to OCU, the battery failure could affect up to 70,000 vehicles.

OCU reminds that the fault must be corrected by the affected brands free of charge.

The EU’s rapid alert system for non-food dangerous products (formerly known as RAPEX) has reported safety failures in batteries due to corrosion caused by possible leakage, resulting in a risk of fire. A problem that could affect up to 70,000 Citroën, DS and Peugeot cars sold in Spain, according to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

The Citroën cars affected are C5 Aircross cars manufactured between 20/01/2020 and 10/01/2023. The DS brand vehicles, meanwhile, would be the DS7 Crossback manufactured between 19/02/2019 and 22/11/2022. Peugeot, meanwhile, would be the 3008 V2 manufactured between 12/03/2019 and 12/12/2022, along with the 508 V2 manufactured between 10/07/2029 and 25/01/2023.

The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) understands that Citroën, DS and Peugeot will be contacting the owners of these vehicles to resolve the problem, which should be done free of charge and as soon as possible. It also recommends asking the brand’s customer service department if your vehicle is among those affected, especially if it was purchased second-hand; in this case, the owner is most likely not in the brand’s database.

