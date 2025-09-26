Alicante airport feels affects of European cyber attack



The consequences of the large-scale cyberattack against the technology provider that manages the check-in and boarding systems at numerous European airports continue to wreak havoc. In Alicante, the terminal’s check-in counters have experienced up to ten delays since early Sunday morning, in addition to a cancelled flight.

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has been the hardest hit in the region, with several flights delayed due to the congestion at international terminals in Brussels, London, and Berlin. The infrastructure in these cities indicates that Sunday will be “difficult” in terms of operations following the cyberattack.

The affected European airports warned passengers on social media this Sunday of potential incidents during landings or take-offs, as they have not yet resolved the logistical problems. Therefore, they were urging travellers to check the flight status before arriving at the airport.

A flight to Brussels was cancelled at Alicante-Elche Airport, where departure delays increased through the day. More than a dozen flights were affected since early Sunday morning. This includes flights to Liverpool, Baden-Baden, Düsseldorf, Wroclaw, Manchester, London Gatwick, the East Midlands, and Oslo.

Sundy morning saw four flights to Alicante have experienced delays at the airport. These flights are three hours late, as the scheduled landing was 9:15am on Sunday, which was delayed till around 12:17, and the arrival from Porto landed at 10:15am, despite being scheduled for 9:20am. The same happened with flights from Palma de Mallorca and Toulouse.

Meanwhile, other airports were also feeling the effects. Brussels Airport expected Sunday to remain a “difficult” day for operations, while at Berlin-Brandenburg, the recommendation is to use virtual check-in systems, as “there are longer than usual wait times” at physical check-in counters.ç

London Heathrow Airport has stated that “the vast majority of flights” have continued operating despite the incidents, although it has also urged travellers to check and not arrive at the airport too early to avoid congestion.

No group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that affected check-in and boarding services at several airports, none of them in Spain.

Aena has assured that Spanish airports did not experience any problems beyond the disruptions to flights connecting to other European destinations that have suffered incidents linked to Collins Aerospace.