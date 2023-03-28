Alicante Airport security boost



Alicante-Elche Airport has been given a boost in security resources to cope with growing passenger numbers and extra post-Brexit checks. Thirty-four new Guardia Civil officers have been deployed to the facility in time for the Easter holiday season, which is an increase of more than 30 percent in staffing levels. The officers will focus on the prevention of smuggling, fraud, and tax crimes, as well as being responsible for airport security. Immigration and passport control will remain under the control of the National Police.

The new contingent has already started training at the airport, becoming familiar with the building and their duties. Their presence will help the airport, one of the biggest and busiest in Spain, deal with the expected influx of travellers through the airport during the summer season, especially now that Brexit has left additional checks needed for each British passenger.

Alicante-Elche is the fifth busiest in Spain and has the highest number of British travellers in the country.