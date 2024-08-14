Alicante bomb hoax



There was a major scare for TRAM d’Alacant users recently as more than 200 passengers were evacuated from the train on which they were traveling on Line 3, due to a false bomb threat. It appears that the person responsible for causing panic was one of the passengers themselves, who loudly threatened to detonate a bomb.

The incident occurred at the Sangueta tunnel while the Tram was traveling between El Campello and Luceros. In response to the situation, the vehicle’s driver opened the doors so that the over 200 passengers could exit on their own, utilising the evacuation passages available in the tunnel.

After activating the security protocol by service operators, a large police contingent was dispatched to the scene, whose officers detained the individual. Police officers checked the man’s backpack and mobile phone and found no explosive device. Sources close to the case suggest that the person responsible for this false threat, a 26-year-old man of Spanish nationality, might suffer from some sort of mental disorder. The Policia Nacional said he had been charged with a public order offence.

Following police intervention, Line 3 and all other lines affected by the incident were restored within around 30 minutes.