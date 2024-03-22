Alicante-Elche Airport awarded Best European Airport



Alicante-Elche airport has once again clinched the title of the ‘best airport in Europe catering to a passenger range of 15 to 25 million’, according to the latest accolade bestowed by the Airports Council International (ACI) for the year 2023. This marks the fourth time in the past five years that the airport has claimed the prestigious honour, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The esteemed award, set to be presented at the ACI summit and exhibition in late September, acknowledges the airport’s commitment to excellence in service and the provision of top-notch facilities. The recognition is based on extensive survey feedback collected from passengers utilizing the Costa Blanca facility, which witnessed a record number of travellers last year.

Passengers are surveyed on various aspects of their airport experience, including accessibility, amenities, staff friendliness, security procedures, and wait times at security checkpoints. Laura Navarro, the manager of Alicante-Elche airport, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the airport’s dedication to prioritizing passenger needs and continuously enhancing its services and facilities to cater to diverse demands.

Spain has emerged triumphant with nine Aena-operated airports receiving recognition as Best European Airports across various categories. Barcelona secured the top spot in the category serving over 40 million passengers, while Palma de Mallorca claimed the title in the 25 to 40 million passenger segment. Menorca earned accolades in the two to five million traveller category, with additional successes for Almeria, Girona, Reus, Murcia, and El Hierro, each catering to less than two million passengers.

Maurici Lucena, chairman and CEO of Aena, lauded the collective achievement of the awarded airports, attributing the success to the dedication and hard work of all Aena teams. He emphasised that the accolades serve as a testament to Aena’s ongoing commitment to delivering top-quality service to passengers, further motivating the organisation to maintain its standards of excellence