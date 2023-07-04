Alicante-Elche Airport scoops accessibility award



Alicante-Elche Airport has received international recognition for its exceptional efforts in creating an accessible environment for people with disabilities and reduced mobility. At the WAGA 2023 event, organised by the Airports Council International (ACI) in Barcelona, the airport was presented with the coveted ‘Accessible Airport Award’ for Europe.

The airport’s remarkable achievements in surpassing the minimum accessibility requirements set by the European Union were highly praised by the judges. A dedicated team led by airport manager Laura Navarro has worked tirelessly to establish a truly inclusive infrastructure for all passengers.

Among the noteworthy measures implemented by Alicante-Elche Airport are specialized lanes catering to individuals with reduced mobility, the introduction of a loading area exclusively for electric wheelchairs, and the ongoing construction of a sensory room designed specifically for passengers with hidden disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The ACI, an organisation representing more than 700 airport representatives, regulators, and analysts, convened in Barcelona to discuss the major challenges faced by the aviation industry in a post-pandemic world. In addition to the awards ceremony, attendees shared valuable data and projections while engaging in discussions on crucial topics including regulations, policies, regional and international connectivity, and the pursuit of environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Airport manager Laura Navarro expressed her gratitude upon receiving the ‘Accessible Airport Award’ and emphasised the airport’s commitment to continually improving accessibility standards beyond what is mandated. This prestigious accolade solidifies Alicante-Elche Airport’s position as a leader in providing a seamless and inclusive travel experience for all passengers.