Alicante hospitals almost empty of critically ill covid patients



Figures relating to the coronavirus pandemic continue to drop in the province of Alicante, which on Friday registered 252 new positives of the 1,138 officially recorded throughout the Valencian Community since last Tuesday’s count. However, the Ministry of Universal Health reported 19 deaths in the region, six of them in the Alicante region.

Pressure on hospital wards continues to decline in the area; hospitals across the region currently have fewer covid patients on general admission and in ICU beds. According to official information from the Generalitat, 211 of the new cases are located in Castellón (190,398 in total), 252 in Alicante (526,008 in total) and 674 in Valencia (830,412 in total). There is one unassigned case. Of the total, 597 are patients over 60 years of age. By provinces: 102 from Castellón, 132 from Alicante and 362 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 285 people admitted, 17 of them in the ICU: 32 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the ICU; 96 in the province of Alicante, 5 of them in the ICU, and 157 in the province of Valencia, 10 in the ICU.

In addition, 19 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days, with the exception of two cases in June, one in July and three in August. The deaths were nine women, between 58 and 93 years old, and 10 men, between 65 and 91 years old.

The total number of covid deaths since the start of the pandemic now amounts to 10,026: 1,190 in the province of Castellón, 3,828 in Alicante and 5,008 in Valencia.