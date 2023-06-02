Almoradi used car fair



If you are looking to change your car, then the upcoming Almoradi Car Fair is the place to head. The fair will have around 400 cars on display throughout the weekend of 2nd, 3rd and 4th June, from 10 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm, from eight exhibiting dealerships that will offer all kinds of cars, electric, hybrid, new, pre-owned, 0 kilometres and used, vehicles tailored to all customers, with prices for all budgets.

All vehicles will have the guarantee of dealers who have been working in the town for more than two decades and customers will have a financing service directly at the fair if they need to make their money go a little further.

This fair has become a benchmark event in the region due to its competitive prices, quality, services and the attention that all exhibitors offer to customers buying a vehicle.

The Councillor for Public Works, Mari Carmen Berná, has invited all the residents of the region and the province to this fair, and is offering the opportunity to discover Almoradi, with all the town has to offer including shops, gastronomy and a weekly market.