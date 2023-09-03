ALMOST 70% OF THE REPAINTING OF THE HORIZONTAL ROAD MARKINGS IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF TORREVIEJA HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

The Councillor for Police, Mobility and Traffic of the City Council of Torrevieja, Federico Alarcón, reports that almost 70% of the repainting of the horizontal road markings of the entire municipality of the city has been executed. The action program planned by the City Council began almost a year ago in the Torreta III and, at present, and all neighborhoods and urbanizations of the town. In addition to the repainting of the horizontal road markings, the inclusion of pictograms at pedestrian crossings and illuminated traffic signs is being established to improve safety for everyone.

Specifically, for this action, the municipality of Torrevieja has been zoned into seven areas:

-ZONE 1. La Mata.

-ZONE 2. Playa del Cura, Los Locos and Nueva Torrevieja.

-ZONE 3. City centre.

-ZONE 4. Acequión and San Roque neighbourhoods.

-ZONE 5. Las Torretas.

-ZONE 6. Rocío del Mar and Los Balcones.

-ZONE 7. San Luis, El Chaparral and La Siesta.

The repainting work involves a total of five work teams who carry out the work, most of them in the early hours of the morning, with the aim of affecting as little as possible the city’s road traffic.

It is also worth highlighting the improvement of horizontal signage in various areas of the city to improve traffic and increase safety, including the repainting twice a year of the signs in all school zones of Torrevieja; the rearrangement of traffic directions and crossings, the improvement of road markings by implementing additional symbols at pedestrian crossings, the rearrangement of lanes in the Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas with the limitation of the access lanes to the roundabout correctly, as well as two specific “bus only” lanes to improve parking for city buses; the rearrangement of lanes on Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas with the limitation of the access lanes to the roundabout correctly in addition to two specific “bus only” lanes to improve the parking of city buses; the reorganisation of parking areas to transform them into battery and cordon areas, as well as the repainting and improvement of road markings in the cemeteries of Torrevieja and La Mata.

Finally, Federico Alarcón recalled that the award of this important contract is for 4 years, with an amount of 450,000 euros per year, which means a total amount of 1,800,000 euros (VAT included). The company awarded the contract is imesAPI S.A.