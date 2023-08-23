Animal lovers flood emergency 112 phone line

The Valencian Community's emergency 112 number has seen a staggering influx of

11,177 calls this year alone, highlighting a pressing concern for animal-related issues.

From 1st January to 15th August, concerned citizens have dialled the emergency

hotline to report a wide range of incidents involving animals.

Of the total calls received, a significant 58% were related to lost, abandoned, or

mistreated animals. Disturbing reports of animal cruelty, trapped pets, and aggressive

behaviour contributed to the numbers. A further 24% of calls pertained to instances

where protected species were discovered in hard-to-access locations or had sustained

injuries, underscoring the need for increased awareness and conservation efforts.

In an unexpected revelation, 9% of the calls were dedicated to reporting bee or wasp

nests and swarms, predominantly found on buildings and public roads. This

unexpected trend underscores the unique challenges posed by urban wildlife and the

interactions between humans and nature.

Around 1% of callers raised concerns over potential violations of wildlife preservation

laws, specifically pertaining to game hunting and illegal fishing. These calls serve as

reminders of the delicate balance required between human activities and the

preservation of local ecosystems.

One of the more intriguing revelations was the 2% of calls related to marine animals,

either stranded or deceased, along the region's coastlines. This category included

sightings of majestic creatures such as whales, dolphins, sea turtles, sharks, and

jellyfish. This statistic serves as a testament to the region's rich marine biodiversity and

the increasing awareness about the need for their protection.

Unsurprisingly, the data indicates a surge in animal-related incidents during the

summer months, with 66 reports handled in June and 48 in July alone. July took the

lead in terms of incident reports, with a whopping 2,426 calls, closely followed by June

with 2,439 calls.

Taking a closer look at the geographical distribution of these animal-related reports,

the province of Valencia accounted for the majority with 5,134 calls. Alicante followed

with 4,650 calls, while Castellon reported 1,447 incidents.

The dedicated 112 call team has devised a comprehensive set of protocols for each

type of animal-related report. Upon receiving these calls, pertinent information is

swiftly transferred to the competent authorities, including the Guardia Civil and local

police forces. Additionally, wildlife and marine recovery centres across the region,

along with the Oceanographic Foundation, play a crucial role in responding to these

incidents.

As the Valencian Community grapples with these ongoing challenges, the surge in

emergency calls underscores the vital importance of fostering a harmonious

coexistence between humans and the diverse animal life that shares our world. The

collective response to these incidents, both in terms of reporting and action, will play a

pivotal role in shaping the region's ecological future.