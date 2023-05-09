Another day, another rescue



Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre has just welcomed its 188th rescued equine to the centre.

Their newest arrival is an elderly donkey they have taken into their care after being contacted by Sax council. She was abandoned on a run-down finca on a piece of land and concerned neighbours were feeding her.

Sue Weeding explained the council then contacted them at the Rescue Centre and they travelled to collect the donkey. Police are involved in the case and Sue and her husband Rod, along with their volunteers, will continue to care for the donkey at the centre in Rojales.

“These rescues are only possible thanks to the kindness of our followers, either by donating furniture or items into one of our 3 charity shops or from attending one of our tours.” Sue said.

The Centre can cater for groups and parties of people to visit and tour the Rescue Centre and these are proving popular for people wanting to see the animals and view the work the charity does.

The Rescue Centre is currently eagerly awaiting approval for a farm licence. A fundraising campaign at the start of the year has allowed them to complete all the shelters and the stables have been rebuilt. It is hoped this work is sufficient enough to allow the new licence to be issued and they are currently waiting for government vets to come round for the final inspection.

Sue added: “Without our facilities and what we do, these animals would just be left where they are. There is no one like us in this area.”

For more information or to find out how you could help support, contact them via their website www.easyhorsecare.net or call Sue 652 021 980.