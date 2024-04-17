Anti-Fraud Agency probes Orihuela Council over illegal billboards



The Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency (AVAF) has launched an investigation into the Orihuela council concerning the allegedly unlawful placement of more than 50 advertising installations, comprising billboards and digital screens. Predominantly situated along the National 332 road and streets branching off the main road, these installations have drawn attention for their potential violations of urban planning regulations.

Dating back to late December 2023, the investigation looked into documentation provided by the Council. The findings revealed a stark contrast, with only three applications for the installation of advertising hoardings, whilst the actual number of installations far exceeded the trio of authorised permits.

The Agency’s report recommends that the council undertake measures to rectify the urban planning infractions, prioritising the sides of the N-332 due to the density of illicit installations. This entails initiating procedures to legalise existing advertising elements, whether affixed to buildings, land structures, or real estate properties, that flout municipal regulations.

The Council has been granted a three-month window, following receipt of the investigation’s resolution, to notify the Agency that it has made a start on the recommended actions or provide justifications for non-compliance with the directives.

The outcome of the investigation holds significant implications for urban planning and regulatory adherence within the municipality. As authorities navigate the complexities of rectifying urban planning irregularities, stakeholders await the Council’s response and subsequent actions to restore legal compliance in the realm of advertising installations across Orihuela.