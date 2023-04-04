April tourist tours focus on Easter



María García, Councillor for Tourism, has presented the tourist routes organised April and that have Holy Week as their main theme, “to celebrate one of the most important festivals in our municipality and to offer visitors the change to experience the deeply rooted traditions of our city,” she explained.

During the Passion Week, the Department of Tourism has organised a series of cultural walks to get to know the city as ‘it is a good opportunity for all the people who are on holiday to come to Orihuela and until 7th April, from 12:00 noon, leaving from the Plaza del Carmen, they can walk around seeing and getting to know Orihuela’. On Saturday the 8th April, the “Relics of the Passion” route will return from the San Francisco Convent and on the 15th April, the Convent Route will take place.

The April schedule also includes the “Miguel Hernández route”, scheduled for Saturday 22nd April at 5pm, as well as the “Calas de Orihuela” route for Sunday 23rd April, leaving from Cala Bosque at 10:30am and finally, the ” Ruta del Palmeral” on Sunday 30th April at 10.30am from the Palmeral Interpretation Centre.

María García added that “it is a month full of very varied activities, dedicated to any type of public and that it is a good option to get to know the city, its traditions and the coast”.