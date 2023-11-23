Beach bars back for Easter



In a decisive move to reinstate a vital service interrupted last year, Mayor of Orihuela Pepe Vegara has announced the publication of the tender for the contract of beach bars along the Orihuela Costa. Vegara underscored the urgency of this endeavour, emphasising the significant risk posed to the city’s coveted Blue Flags due to the service interruption. He proudly declared, “In just five months of government, we have achieved what others were unable to accomplish in over a year.”

The mayor expressed gratitude towards the Contracting and Coastal Departments, commending their relentless efforts that, according to him, have paved the way for the reopening of beach bars by the upcoming Easter season. Vegara highlighted the crucial role of this service in maintaining the Blue Flags, a symbol of environmental quality and safety at the beaches.

Councillor Manuel Mestre, responsible for the coast, joined Vegara in the announcement, shedding light on the persistent demands from residents and visitors for the return of beach bar services. Mestre acknowledged the Orihuela City Council’s commitment to addressing these concerns, stating, “This is a responsibility we assumed when we entered government, and now we have complied because we know that this issue is very important for the coast.”

Mestre revealed the details of the contract, which will span a total duration of four years, a significant step toward ensuring the long-term stability of the beach bars. In a groundbreaking move, the contract has been divided into five lots for the first time, a strategic decision based on the criteria of proximity and profitability of the beach bars.

The comprehensive contract includes the management of beach bars, their terraces, sunbeds, umbrellas, and, in some instances, the installation of lockers. Each lot is tailored to specific beach locations, ensuring a targeted and efficient approach to service provision.

Lot breakdown and respective amounts are as follows:

Lot 1 (€79,708): Playa de Punta Prima, Playa de Cala Mosca, and Playa Estaca.

Lot 2 (€239,663): Playa Cala Cerrada, Playa Cala Bosque, and Playa Cala Capitán.

Lot 3 (€105,324): Playa La Caleta and Playa Calas de Aguamarina.

Lot 4 (€179,695): Playa La Glea, Playa Barranco Rubio, and Playa Mil Palmeras.

Lot 5 (€37,466): Nautical facilities in Cala Bosque, La Caleta, La Glea, and Barranco Rubio.

The minimum total fee for the contract amounts to €641,858 per year, with the contract covering the years 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027. The tender deadline is set at 30 calendar days, with companies allowed to submit bids for a maximum of two lots.

Mestre emphasised another crucial aspect of the contract, noting, “It includes the provision of the service throughout the year on two beaches, La Caleta and Cala Bosque.” This provision ensures a continuous and year-round beach bar service, catering to both residents and tourists alike.

The mayor and councillor expressed confidence that this tender would pave the way for the timely opening of beach bars, ready to welcome visitors during the next Easter tourist campaign on most Orihuela beaches.