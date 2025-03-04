Benefits of Female Intimate Surgery: Sexual Health and Well-Being



On the occasion of European Sexual Health Day, experts highlight the growing interest in female intimate surgery, a set of techniques designed to improve the functionality of the genital area, aiming to treat physical discomfort, vaginal laxity, dryness, or correct congenital anomalies that can affect well-being and quality of life.

According to Dr José Enrique Martín, Head of the Gynaecology Department at Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital and a pioneer in private healthcare in this field in the Valencian region, “the increasing demand for intimate surgery reflects the way women today approach their intimate health, well-being, and genital aesthetics.”

Among the most requested intimate surgeries, Dr Martín highlights labiaplasty, which aims to reshape the labia minora or labia majora to improve aesthetics and comfort; vaginoplasty, designed to restore the firmness and tone of the vaginal canal; and hymenoplasty, a hymen reconstruction procedure for cultural or personal reasons. Lastly, there is labia majora augmentation, using either autologous fat or hyaluronic acid to restore volume and a youthful appearance.

“The goal of these techniques,” says the specialist from Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital, “is to improve the symmetry or rejuvenate the appearance of the intimate area, especially after childbirth or with aging, as well as to improve emotional health, boosting self-esteem and enhancing sexual satisfaction.”

How Vaginal Laser Works

Vaginal laser uses controlled light energy to stimulate the regeneration and remodelling of intimate tissues. “Its mechanism of action,” explains Dr María José Alfageme, a specialist from the Gynaecology Department at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, “is based on the stimulation of collagen and elastin, achieving greater firmness, hydration, and tone in the vaginal mucosa.”

Vaginal laser treatment is known for being a minimally invasive procedure, requiring no surgery and offering a quick recovery time. Generally painless or only mildly uncomfortable, each session lasts between 15 and 30 minutes, allowing patients to resume daily activities immediately. “Furthermore, the results are progressive and natural, as the treatment gradually stimulates tissue regeneration, improving the firmness, hydration, and functionality of the intimate area,” adds Dr Alfageme.

Benefits of Female Intimate Surgery

Female intimate surgeries offer a variety of benefits that span physical, aesthetic, and emotional aspects, improving both health and the confidence of patients. “From a functional standpoint,” explains Dr Martín, “these procedures help reduce discomfort caused by enlarged labia minora, improve vaginal tone, and treat urinary incontinence, providing greater comfort in daily activities and intimate relationships. They can also aid recovery after childbirth by restoring the structure and functionality of the intimate area.”

From an aesthetic perspective, many women choose these interventions to achieve a more symmetrical and harmonious appearance, eliminating scars or congenital or acquired irregularities. “This not only impacts aesthetics but also comfort when wearing tight clothing or engaging in certain activities,” clarifies the specialist from Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital.

Moreover, on the emotional and psychological level, these procedures can lead to a significant boost in self-esteem and personal confidence, reducing insecurities and anxiety related to intimate appearance. “Many women report greater satisfaction in their daily and intimate lives, feeling more comfortable with themselves and in their relationships,” conclude the specialists.