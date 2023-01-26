Big plans for St Patrick’s Parade 10th Anniversary



The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cabo Roig has become one of the highlights of the local events calendar and attracts visitors from around the world. This year the Parade will be bigger and better than ever as it celebrates its 10th Anniversary on Friday 17th March.

Fundraising for the event is already underway and the committee has announced that Anthony Molloy will lead the Saint Patrick Day Parade. His career has spanned more than 20 years, with 123 appearances for Donegal.

Anthony was the captain of the Donegal team that scooped the All Ireland football trophy in 1992. He has an Under 21 All Ireland medal for 1982, three Ulster titles and an All Star accolade. His home club was Ard an Ratha and he has recently published his autobiography. Anthony is now a Councillor with Donegal County Council.

A statement from the Parade Committee said: “It’s a great honour for us in Cabo Roig to have Anthony as the Grand Marshal of our anniversary parade and the ninth largest parade outside of Ireland. This year we are putting together a very colourful parade to celebrate and we look forward to seeing you all there.”

A Facebook page has been set up for those who want to get involved in the fundraising events – which run from bowling to golf day’s – and to give the most up-to-date information. Any businesses, groups, organisations or entertainer wishing to take part can email: paddysdayspain@gmail.com