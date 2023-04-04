Body found at rBody found at rubbish dump could be from Torrevieja



A body has been found in the Piedra Negra landfill, in Jijona. However, it is thought that the corpse came from a town in Vega Baja, since it was found among remains from the Dolores treatment plant which processes waste from local towns. Initial speculation from the plant is that the relevant delivery could have come from Torrevieja.

Investigations are now underway to find out exactly where that particular container of waste originated and also to identify the remains, which could correspond to a middle-aged man, although this has not been confirmed either.

At the moment, more details about what happened are unknown, such as who the deceased person could be and how the body arrived at the Jijona landfill without being spotted earlier. The Civil Guard is investigating the facts, but for now no information has been released, beyond confirming that a corpse has been found in the facility. It may be sometime before officers have more information to release. Initial speculation reported in regional media points to the transfer containing the remains coming from Torrevieja, but no official confirmation has been given.

An autopsy performed on the corpse at the Alicante Institute of Legal Medicine, will clarify the possible cause of death and the timescales officers are looking at, with regard to cause of death and discovery of the body.

The JiJona facility is the point where the waste from a large part of the province of Alicante is finally disposed of, including that from across the Vega Baja. Two years ago, the head of a woman who lived in Torrevieja and who was the victim of domestic violence was being searched for in this same landfill. The deceased, a Finnish national who was 68 years old at the time of her death, was allegedly murdered and dismembered by partner, a 70-year-old man from the same country.