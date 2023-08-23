BRILLA TORREVIEJA CLOSES ITS THIRD EDITION WITH THE ATTENDANCE OF MORE THAN 31.000 PEOPLE

The festival has conquered international audiences from more than 28 countries and 47 Spanish provinces during more than three weeks of shows.

Torrevieja shines more than ever after culminating its third edition of the festival “Brilla Torrevieja” with great success. Almost three weeks of shows and programmed activities have made this event, sponsored by the City Council of Torrevieja, a unique spectacle that has managed to bring together more than 31,000 attendees. In addition, more than 7 million people, both nationally and internationally, have been able to follow the festival and keep up to date thanks to social networks, press, radio and other media.

On August 16th, Brilla Torrevieja culminated its third edition leaving behind more than 13 performances of main groups, as well as other groups that accompanied the edition and that have added up to a total of 25 performances on the large stage located in the Antonio Soria Park in Torrevieja. The event, which was full of art, culture, music and family entertainment, was attended by a large number of people from 47 Spanish provinces and 28 countries around the world.

The highlight was the performance of the Black Eyed Peas, who delighted an enthusiastic audience who danced to their music. For his part, Melendi captivated the city and hung the sould out sign on the third night, where he recalled his greatest hits. Other important artists from the music scene such as India Martínez, Loquillo, Abraham Mateo, Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao and Kidd Keo were also part of this edition.

Without forgetting culture and humour, there were performances by comedians such as Goyo Jímenez, Luís Piedrahita and Galder Varas, where laughter and good humour filled the atmosphere. The little ones were also able to enjoy performances by Pica Pica and Superthigs Sing & Party. Finally, artists such as Pablo Músico, Alex Lumbier, Aire Puro, Isidro Dj, Filiu, Luces de Neón, La Hornet, Juanjo Dj, The Troupers Swing Band, TG Psyco and Grupo Azahar completed the great line-up for this year 2023.

The organisers have described this year’s event as a success. Javier Riquelme, promoter of “Brilla Torrevieja” has expressed: “For us, to achieve that the celebration has passed without serious incidents and to receive positive feedback from the majority of attendees is the real success”. In addition, he announced that “we are already working on next year, to be able to meet all the needs of our audience in the next edition and reach a greater number of attendees. Our mission is that there is no place in the world that does not know the city of Torrevieja”.