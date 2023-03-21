Brit arrested in cannabis clubs raids



Civil Guard officers have arrested four people in Torrevieja – one a 24-year-old-Brit – and closed two cannabis club in the city. Those arrested were part of a gang dedicated to drug trafficking in premises registered as cannabis clubs, located in leisure areas which attracted youths and minors. These clubs operate under strict guidelines which were allegedly being ignored and drugs were being openly sold in the premises.

A few months ago, the Civil Guard of Torrevieja were told of irregular movements at two cannabis clubs in Torrevieja. These clubs were both in designated leisure areas which attracted teenagers and youths.

For clarification, the consumption of marijuana and its derivatives inside cannabis clubs, being these private and closed premises, are under the legal protection but governed by strict rules. The act of cultivation, preparation or illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances, or that otherwise promote, favour or facilitate the illegal consumption of toxic drugs, as well as possession and consumption on public roads, is totally prohibited.

Officers carried out surveillance and from the public road it was easy to see that cannabis was being smoked inside, a fact that can promote or encourage the consumption of substances. Officers also noted the illegal purchase by customers of substances such as hashish, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The clubs were raided by the police and two men, one British and the other Spanish, aged 24 and 28, respectively and two women, one Spanish aged 30 and the other a 35-year-old Romanian.

During the raid 1,600 grams of marijuana, 590 grams of hashish, 24 joints prepared for sale, 20 doses of cannabis derivatives, dosing bags, 5 precision scales, 2 brass knuckles, 4 large daggers and 7,000 euros in cash were all confiscated.

The detainees were charged with belonging to a criminal organisation and another against public health for drug trafficking and the premises were judicially closed. The detainees and the seized effects were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 2 of Torrevieja.