Brit arrested in Rojales for ‘reckless homicide’



The Guardia Civil has arrested a 38-year-old English woman and a 73-year-old man in Rojales as the alleged perpetrators of the reckless homicide of her 76-year-old mother.

They are accused of not having called the emergency services immediately after the elderly lady suffered a fall in the home. The detainees did not call 112 until the early hours of the third day, when they realised that she had died. The Civil Guard considers that it is a reckless homicide because the pair failed in their duty to provide assistance and the Guardamar Judicial Police are instructing the proceedings regarding this unusual event.

According to the investigations carried out by police officers, the pair are believed to have been drinking alcohol at home, which explains the fact that they did not call a doctor before.

According to the data provided by the daughter of the deceased and the man, the 76-year-old English woman suffered a fall when all of them were in the house in Rojales, located on Orihuela Street.

The accident occurred three days before they verified that the woman was no longer alive, at which time they called the emergency number 112 to ask for help.

However, the emergency services and the Local Police could not do anything to save the woman’s life and the Judicial Police of the Guardamar Civil Guard arrived at the house and proceeded to arrest the daughter and her mother’s friend.

According to reports in the Spanish press, the 38-year-old woman has a long history of assistance from the Social Services of the Rojales City Council due to lack of care for her children.

Definition

According to its definition: “Reckless homicide is a crime in which the perpetrator was aware that their act (or failure to act when there is a legal duty to act) creates significant risk of death or grievous bodily harm in the victim but ignores the risk and continues to act (or fail to act), and human death results.

This differs from negligent homicide, in which the perpetrator did not have the awareness of the risk but should have had it.