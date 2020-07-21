Brit expats get residencia clarification

Following on from the introduction of a new residency document for UK Nationals protected by the Withdrawal Agreement, British Ambassador Hugh Elliott and the Spanish Secretary of State for Migration Hana Jalloul have joined forces to reassure expats and provide additional guidance. On the back of the many questions expats had about the new system, the Ambassador and Minister have made a video in English and Spanish which aims to give more clarity and reassurance.

Firstly, they were clear that the green residency certificate (whether an A4 sheet or credit card-sized) remains valid proof of residency status and rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, even after the end of the transition period.

Speaking about the introduction of the new TIE Card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero), Secretary of Stae Hana Jalloul said: “If you already have a green residency certificate, you do not have to apply for a new status as a resident in Spain, and the documents you already have as an EU resident in Spain remain valid. And most importantly, as long as you are legally resident in Spain before 31st December your rights are guaranteed. . . I encourage anyone who does not yet have a residency certificate to apply to the immigration authorities as soon as you can.”

Launching the video, British Ambassador Hugh Elliott reminded UK Nationals of the rights protected by the Withdrawal Agreement: “You will be able to continue to live and work in Spain. UK state pensioners will continue to have lifelong healthcare access as long as they remain living in Spain (this also applies to residents who claim a UK state pension in the future) and your UK state pension will continue to be uprated. That’s why it is so important that you register as a resident as soon as possible if you are not currently a resident.”

The Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones has published a comprehensive Q&A document (in both English and Spanish) to provide answers to the questions UK Nationals may have about their residency status and the new process.

To view the Q&A guide in English visit: http://prensa.empleo.gob.es/WebPrensa/salamultimedia/documento_enlaces/covid/GUIA_BREXIT_ENG.pdf

The British Embassy is also updating its Living in Spain guide (gov.uk/livinginspain) to reflect the new residency process and will be providing further information on its facebook page – www.facebook.com/britsinspain.

To end the video, Hana Jalloul said: “Many of you have built your homes here and we want you to stay . . . You are part of the Spanish family. You are part of us. The Spanish Government is here to support you in this new phase and we want to send you a very clear message: this is, and will always be, your home.”

For residency appointments visit: https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/icpplus/index.html