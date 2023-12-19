Brit in Benidorm gets 133-years for child pornography and abuse



In a landmark decision, a 27-year-old British man residing in Benidorm has been handed a staggering 133-year prison sentence by the Alicante Provincial Court for his involvement in the creation and distribution of child pornography, as well as the sexual abuse of minors.

Originally, prosecutors had sought a term exceeding 211 years for the heinous crimes committed by the convicted individual, whose identity remains undisclosed. However, the court ruled that the maximum time behind bars would not surpass 20 years, reflecting the severity of his most egregious offense.

In addition to the lengthy prison term, the offender has been ordered to pay €6,000 in compensation to each of the three children who were victims of his abuse. The crimes in question occurred between 2019 and 2020.

The British national was found guilty on multiple charges, including the production and distribution of child pornography, cyberbullying, corruption of minors, and sexual abuse against the children featured in his explicit videos. Prosecutors revealed that the defendant had contacted 27 children through social media, persuading 13 of them to expose themselves naked or engage in sexual acts.

The incriminating videos were discovered stored on two hard drives and a mobile phone seized during a search of the offender’s residence in Benidorm. During the trial, the convicted individual admitted to possessing explicit underage material but claimed that it was obtained through “Dark Web” downloads for personal use or sent to him by third parties via email or the ‘Telegram’ phone app.

Despite his denials, the court, supported by expert testimony detailing the presence of the incriminating videos on his electronic devices, rejected the defendant’s claims. The charges encompassed not only the possession of illicit material but also the active distribution of paedophilic content online and the recruitment of young individuals appearing in the videos he produced.

The convicted individual has the option to appeal the sentence to the Valencian Supreme Court, marking a crucial juncture in the legal proceedings surrounding this disturbing case.