Guardia Civil officers have arrested six people – including a British Mother and son – for the alleged thefts of mopeds and motorcycles. The investigation initially focused on the 22-year-old British man from Torrevieja, who fled police at high speed, putting other road users at risk. However, officers monitored his address and he and his mother were arrested and 21 vehicles and quantities of spare parts were seized. The thefts spanned the Vega Baja, Alicante and Murcia Provinces.