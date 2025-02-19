British couple found dead is not murder but terrible tragedy

The autopsies on the bodies of the British couple found dead inside their home in a San Fulgencio urbanisation has not revealed any ‘abnormal circumstances’ as the cause of death, nor any signs of violence. It appears that they had been dead for several days before the alarm was raised.

The man, aged 82, and the woman, aged 74, were found last Thursday at midday in their semi-detached house on Calle Parque Bidasoa in El Oasis by members of the Civil Guard, Local Police and Fire Brigade.

Neighbours said they had not seen the man for about a week, whereas usually he would take the dog out for a walk. They also said that they had not heard or observed anything unusual and that they were aware that the two had numerous health problems. The man had previously been admitted to Torrevieja Hospital for several days.

Firefighters broke a chain at the back of the house to gain access at around 3pm in the afternoon and the inspection by the Judicial Police team of the Civil Guard of Almoradí lasted for more than two hours. At around six in the afternoon the bodies were moved from the premises.

It is believed that the social services department for San Fulgencio, which works in collaboration with a special social-health care service contracted by the City Council with the Red Cross, are monitoring some 20 people in a situation of vulnerability and dependency due to age reasons. They were in contact with and providing services for the two deceased people.

Of the 10,000 inhabitants of San Fulgencio, approximately 70% are international residents, with a still very significant British community. These residents are concentrated in the El Oasis and La Marina urbanisations.

A service that has been recently launched specifically to deal with these types of cases involving single people, people without family ties in Spain and dependent people, and also to provide help at home.