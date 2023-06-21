British Empire Medal for San Miguel’s Sylvia Gallimore



Sylvia Gallimore, a British national living in San Miguel De Salinas has been recognised for her exceptional contributions to charity and community work. As part of the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours list, published on June 17th, she has been awarded the prestigious British Empire Medal (BEM).

Hugh Elliott, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain, praised Sylvia’s lifelong dedication to helping others, stating, “Sylvia has dedicated her life to helping others. Her significant contributions for over 50 years of community and voluntary work have improved the lives of countless individuals, from her native Bristol to Southern Spain. This Honour represents a lifetime of service and is very much deserved.”

Sylvia’s charitable journey began when she became involved in charity work at Horfield Prison in Bristol. She dedicated her time to teaching literacy skills, aiming to enhance inmates’ future employment prospects. Concurrently, she managed a canteen for the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and raised funds for a pre-school while also running an animal rescue and rehousing project.

In 1996, her focus shifted towards supporting the visually impaired community in Bristol. She tirelessly fundraised for the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Avon Sports and Leisure, enabling young visually impaired Bristolians to broaden their horizons.

Her dedication to the visually impaired community reached new heights when she played a vital role in establishing the charity Have Stick Will Travel in 2002. The organisation was founded by her son, Daniel Gallimore, who lost his sight at the age of 21. Together with Daniel, Sylvia organised numerous fundraising initiatives to acquire life-changing technology for visually impaired individuals, enhancing their independence at home. She also extended her support to visually impaired sports teams.

Since relocating to San Miguel De Salinas, Sylvia Gallimore has continued her philanthropic endeavours. She actively supports the Help at Home charity, which assists individuals with mobility or health issues in attending medical appointments and running errands. Additionally, she authored a book titled ‘Sleeping Rough’ to raise funds for the homeless charity Shelter.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the British Empire Medal, Sylvia said, “I cannot say how proud and honoured I am to receive the British Empire Medal from His Majesty. I was rather thrown into the world of the poorly sighted when my son lost his sight in 1996; since then, I have had the pleasure of meeting some wonderful visually impaired people and tried to enhance their lives as best I could. I could not have done this alone and believe there are others that deserve the BEM more than I do.”

Sylvia Gallimore’s selfless dedication and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others have left an indelible mark on both Bristol and Southern Spain. Her well-deserved recognition through the British Empire Medal serves as a testament to her extraordinary achievements and serves as an inspiration for others to follow in her footsteps.