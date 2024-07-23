British man, 91, defrauded by carer



The Guardia Civil has arrested a woman accused of defrauding more than 50,000 euros from the bank account of a 91-year-old British man she was caring for. The victim became suspicious after he received notifications of non-payments, when he had sufficient savings to cover any expenses.

After realising that his account was overdrawn and that bills were being unpaid and having to ask his son for money to cover daily expenses, the victim contacted the Civil Guard. He reported the issue and asked them to find out what had happened, as his bank account had savings of around 50,000 euros.

Officers from the Almoradí Main Post began an investigation to clarify the facts. During the study of the documentation collected, officers identified a large number of unusual payments and bank withdrawals,

As the investigation progressed, the officers focused on the elderly man’s last caregiver, who for a year-and-a-half went to his home in Rojales to help him with his personal care and housework. They found that during that time the accused had been using the man’s bank card to pay in numerous shops, leisure establishments and gaming halls, taking advantage of the age and situation of the victim.

The suspect was located in the town of Formentera del Segura, when she was trying to sell a property she owned and was arrested by the Civil Guard as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of fraud to the value of 53,753 euros.

The woman is 64 years old and of Spanish nationality and already has a criminal record. She has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Torrevieja, which has ordered her release on bail until a final sentence is handed down.