Brits help Alicante-Elche Airport break its passenger record



Alicante-Elche Airport achieved a historic milestone in May, registering 1,749,487 passengers, the highest number ever recorded in a single month. This new peak surpasses the previous record set in July 2019 by 1.6%, according to data released by Aena.

International travellers were the primary contributors to this surge, with foreign visitor numbers increasing by 15.8% compared to the previous year. Domestic traffic also saw a significant rise, with 236,354 passengers, marking a 22.6% increase.

Among international travellers, the United Kingdom led the way with 596,238 passengers. Other top contributors included the Netherlands with 105,755 passengers, Germany with 104,503, Belgium with 87,167, and Poland with 74,982.

In terms of flight operations, Alicante-Elche Airport handled 11,019 journeys in May, reflecting a 14.6% growth compared to the same month in 2023.

For the first five months of the year, the airport has managed a total of 6,568,592 passengers, an 18% increase from the same period in 2023. Flight operations from January to May totalled 41,848, up 15% from the previous year.

With the busy summer season approaching, forecasts suggest that 2024 will see record-breaking activity, with passenger numbers expected to exceed 15 million.

This remarkable performance underscores Alicante-Elche Airport’s growing significance as a major hub for both international and domestic travel, driven by increasing demand.