Business association wants to ban false negative reviews



Torrevieja’s business association has called on its supporters to sign a petition calling for an end to false negative online reviews of local businesses. APYMECO, the association of small and medium sized businesses, is calling on Google to implement more efficient filters to avoid false negative comments that only seek to do damage to local businesses.

APYMECO said, “It is intolerable that certain comments to retail stores, professional offices, restaurants, cafeterias and other establishments are allowed on said platform without the allegedly aggrieved clients being required to provide evidence to prove their accusations.

We demand from Google a free choice to receive reviews on our profiles and if we accept them, we demand rapid action in the face of reviews reported by businesses. We also demand that they oblige to attach the receipt of the consumption, purchase or any other evidence that proves the veracity of the comments made because otherwise it is allowing a free and anonymous speaker that people can use with the sole objective of damaging credibility and destroying a business.”

The petition says, “Freedom of expression cannot protect insulting statements that are untrue and that can damage the reputation of professionals, even more so when data protection regulations recognize accuracy as one of the informative principles of this fundamental right. You cannot be so demanding with the Data Protection law, to which all these businesses are subject, and then allow people to carry out these unfounded attacks with total impunity.”

The petition, which is supported by other business associations across the Aliante province, can be singed at: https://chng.it/y4cHZDr7sj