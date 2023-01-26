Butane gas price drop



The price of the butane cylinder has dropped by almost one euro, to 17.66 euros, starting last Tuesday, 17th January. According to the resolution published on Monday, January 16, in the Official State Gazette (BOE). Specifically, the maximum retail price of the butane cylinder will drop by 0.92 euros, to 17.66 euros, compared to 18.58 euros in force since 15th November.

The maximum RRP of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of 8 to 20 kilograms (the traditional butane cylinder) is reviewed every other month on the third Tuesday of the month. There are 64.5 million LPG containers of different capacities used annually. However, it is a fuel in decline; from 2010 to 2021, the total consumption of bottled LPG has fallen by more than 25 percent.

The current price drop comes just as the temperatures have fallen and a colder snap, with high winds has swept across the region. Forecasters and predicting continued lower temperatures in coming weeks and February could see Spain hit by a polar vortex.