

If you’re considering buying a left hand drive vehicle in the UK and taking it to Spain to register it on Spanish plates, there are a few things you need to be aware of to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process.

🌏 – COUNTRY OF FIRST REGISTRATION

In the first instance it’s essential to know in which country the vehicle was first registered as vehicles that were first registered outside of the EU are usually much more expensive to import and in many cases cannot be imported as they don’t have EU type approval and won’t meet the strict emissions & safety regulations for Spain.

🇪🇺 – EU TYPE APPROVAL

One of the easiest ways to determine if the vehicle was first registered in the EU is to have a look at the manufacturer sticker that’s usually on the door frame or on the slam panel under the bonnet. Along with the vehicle’s VIN number and maximum masses there will also be an EU type approval number that will look like this: e4*2007/46*1259 if the vehicle was made for the European market and first registered there.

🇪🇸 – BUYING AN EX SPANISH VEHICLE

Even if the previous country of registration was Spain, there’s still no guarantee that the vehicle can be re-registered in your name so it’s always best to use a professional registration company to advise you.

🔄 – CHANGE OF RESIDENCY

The good news, if you are importing the vehicle as part of a change of residency, is that there are special dispensations available and much of the above does not apply.

⛔ – STILL FOREIGN REGISTERED

If the vehicle is currently registered in a country outside of Europe you’ll also have to pay customs duty when you register it on to Spanish plates which could render the import not financially viable. This also applies to European but non EU countries such as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein

📄 – DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED

If the vehicle you are purchasing is already registered in the UK then you will likely be able to re-register it into your own name which should make for an easier import and mean less taxes are payable, but beware: if the vehicle is still registered in someone else’s name in another country you will almost certainly need the ID docs of the previous owner

📎 – COMPLICATIONS

The process of registering a foreign vehicle in Spain can be complex and time-consuming, so it’s important to allow plenty of time and to be prepared for potential delays or setbacks. You may want to consider hiring a professional registration agent who can guide you through the process and help ensure that everything is done correctly.

