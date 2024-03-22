Cabo Roig leads St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Thousands of people descended on Cabo Roig on Sunday to be part of Spain’s biggest St Patrick’s Day parade and the largest parade in mainland Europe. The event, the 11th to be held in Orihuela Costa, kicked off at 3pm with 50 former members of the Irish army taking part along with floats, dance groups, motorcycles, vintage cars and a variety of musicians. The parade was led by Torrevieja Pipes and Drums, followed by St Patrick (well local resident, Jose Antonio Marcia del Amo). Former Irish minister and MEP, Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher who has spent more than 25 years in the Irish Parliament was star guest and accompanied Councillor for the Coast Manuel Mestre.

Of course, it was a sea of green as all nationalities dressed in emerald hues to show support for the Irish patron saint’s day. Local businesses joined forces to decorate the strip and provided back-to-back entertainment through the day and into the evening. Many had special menus offering traditional Irish dishes such as stew and colcannon and drinks deals.