Carnival 2023, Torrevieja, kicks off on Friday 27th January.



The starting signal for the festivities will take place on Friday, 27 January, at the Municipal Theatre, with the opening speech to be given by the comedian and “tiktoker – Instagramer” from the Canary Islands, Omayra Cazorla. At this event, the documentary summary of the last edition of the Torrevieja carnival will be premiered and a twinning with the Carnival of Vinaroz (Castellón) will take place, which like the Torrevieja Carnival has been declared of Autonomous Tourist Interest in the Valencian Community.

Saturday 28th January

In the Municipal Theatre, the crowning of the Carnival kings will take place. The Reina Mayor will be Sara Fernández and the Reina Infantil, Edurne Vera. For the first time a Carnival King will be proclaimed, who will be Óscar Torregrosa. It so happens that all three belong to the comparsa “Soul Dance”. Also that night the Golden Shield of Carnival will be awarded to María Dolores Inglada Ruíz “La Malecha”, historical co-founder of the comparsa “Blanca de sal y Morena de soles”.

Sunday 29th January

The first Carnival Paella Competition will be held in the vicinity of the Borneo Pub, in the Barrio de La Punta (“Zona de La Ermita”)

Saturday 4th February

The National Drag Queen Competition will be held again in the Municipal Theatre. The carnival association has increased the prize money to 1,500 euros for the first prize, 900 euros for the second and 750 euros for the third.

Sunday 5th February

For the second year running, the Animal Carnival will be held with a parade competition on the stage of the Jardín de las Naciones, starting at 12:00 noon

Friday 10th February

The “Gran quedada carnivalera” will take place in the Plaza de la Constitución towards the Plaza de Oriente.

Saturday 11th February

A large representation of the Torrevieja carnival will travel to Vinaroz to complete the twinning, participating in the gala of carnival queens and kings. It will be the comparsa “Aquí hay tomate”, which will represent the carnival of Salinas with a choreography in the town of Castellón.

Sunday, 12th February

The date chosen for the big day of the Parade Competition which, this year, as a novelty, varies its route starting in Ramón Gallud Street from the vicinity of the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre to Dr. Gregorio Marañón Avenue, at the height of the CEPSA Service Station. There, the exhibition area will be set up for the third year and will be renovated with new attractions.

Other important dates for the Torrevieja Carnival will be 14 and 15 February, with workshops and parades in local schools. On Thursday, 16th February, there will be a Senior Citizen’s Ball at the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) and on Friday, 17th February, the Children’s Parade “The Carnival of the Schools” from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre to the Paseo Vista Alegre. On Saturday, 18 February, the Grand Night Parade and Foreign Comparsas Competition will be held from 18:00 along Ramón Gallud Street, starting at the Cultural Centre.

Sunday 19th February

The culmination of the festivities will be the National Contest of Comparsas in the Municipal Theatre. The timetable is still to be determined depending on the number of groups taking part.

All events will be free with an invitation that can be collected at the box office of the Municipal Theatre from Wednesday 18 or Thursday 19 January, as announced on the social networks of the Cultural Association of Torrevieja Carnival.