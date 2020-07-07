Cars that go furthest with the fuel light on

Have you ever played fuel light roulette? That’s how far you can get after the fuel light has flashed up on the dashboard – it’s a game of chance and risk. Research from Compare the Market showed 37 percent of drivers believe they can drive for just 20 miles once the fuel light comes on. In fact, you can probably drive twice that distance – and more in the right car.

Here, are the top three cars if you don’t fancy being left stranded at the roadside…

Ford Fiesta – 41.1 miles

On average, you can expect to cover 40 miles in a Ford Fiesta with the fuel light on.

A total of 96 popular cars were compared as part of this study. Remember, driving on empty can cause mechanical problems for your vehicle, as well as leaving you stranded without fuel.

Nissan Juke – 40.8 miles

Obviously, the figures provided by Compare the Market are just averages – there are many factors associated with how far you can get once the fuel light has lit up. The size of the engine, whether it’s a petrol or diesel car, how fast you’re driving, and the topography of the landscape are just four of the variables at play.

Peugeot 108 – 39.1 miles.

It’s a similar story in the Peugeot 108, a car that will spend much of its life in towns and cities. Which means you shouldn’t find yourself too far from a fuel station.