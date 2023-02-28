Celebrating International Women’s Day



Wednesday 8th March is International Women’s Day. This global awareness event pushes towards a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated.

The initiative has a strong focus on women in the workplace, aiming to create businesses where women thrive, with equal pay, the same opportunities and with inclusive work cultures.

Unfortunately, there is a current ‘rollback’ trend where companies are experiencing a reverse in gender equality advancements. Women in leadership are leaving their jobs at the highest rate ever seen. The reasons, according to the Women in the Workplace 2022 report from Lean In and McKinsey & Co., are due to employers not meeting the expectations of women leaders. These expectations include a workplace focus on flexibility, employee well-being, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As a predominantly female-run business, to mark the event The Costa Blanca People will be running a special feature to celebrate the achievements of local women in business. There are hundreds of businesses run by woman across the Costa Banca. Businesses that despite the odds have survived economic slumps and global pandemics. We want to celebrate that achievement and raise awareness of their hard work, tenacity and business acumen.

Make sure you pick up your copy on Tuesday 7th March.