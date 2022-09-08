Changes to Fine Notifications from November



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reported that it will definitely stop issuing paper notifications for fines to all legal entities, that is, to companies, from 1 November 2022. Thus, business vehicle owners must register into the Dirección Electrónica Vial (DEV) system. If you fail to register by this date, the administration will consider you ex officio, the legal definition being “Said of carrying out an act or procedure in which the initiative is part of the administrative body or the court: That it is carried out by virtue of the power that corresponds to them by right.”

Before we go any further though, let us clarify once again that this change only affects businesses at the moment, not private vehicle owners, although you too are invited to voluntarily sign up to the DEV system to receive notifications by email.

For businesses, it is essential to be registered correctly and manage the download of sanctions, especially for these legal entities; since, if it is not done, there can be serious economic problems with the fines.

Thus, from the moment a notification is published through this new channel, the company has a maximum of 10 calendar days to download it. And watch out for this! If it is not downloaded within the term, it expires. If it expires, it cannot be downloaded and is considered to have been received successfully. When considered received, the deadlines to answer (10/20 days) begin to count.

At this point, if you do not answer within the deadline, a non-compliance/penalty is generated. And the penalties can be up to three times the amount of the initial communication and may proceed to seizures by the Treasury.

Therefore, and to avoid headaches, it is best for companies to register with a few simple steps, give an email as well as a mobile phone, and, when we you receive any traffic notification, you will be notified.

The Dirección Electrónica Vial (DEV) is an electronic mailbox in which you can register to receive the communications and notifications that will be sent electronically with the same legal effects as the notification on paper.

From the moment of registration, which applies to companies and individuals alike, when the DGT have to send you a notification, mainly of a fine or sanction, they will only do so through this digital channel, and not through the ordinary mail, which is the norm for drivers who are not registered.

The notification to this electronic mailbox is complemented with a notice to your email and, if you wish, with an SMS to your mobile phone. You provide your email and mobile when you register the DEV and you can change it at any time when modifying your subscription.

Remember, registration is voluntary for individuals, but mandatory for legal entities when they wish to register or change ownership of a vehicle, and will be mandatory for all companies from November.

You can access the DEV via the DGT electronic mailbox, at https://sede.dgt.gob.es/