Charity walk raises thousands for local children



More than 50 people completed a 4km walk in Torrevieja recently and raised more than 2,400e for the children of the San Jose Obrero Orphanage. Some of the children even put their best foot forward joining in the circuitous route from the Kiosko Cabo Cervera, and along the coast of La Mata to show their gratitude.

The Deputy Mayor of Torrevieja started the walk which some completed with their dogs as walking companions. Six medals were given to the youngest walkers.

Organisers Ken and Lyn Adams said: “We would like to thanks everyone for their kind generosity with special thanks to the walkers and the children from the home who took part.”

The orphanage is home to more than 60 children aged from 6 to 16 and it aims to provide a family atmosphere where children are cared for and feel safe. Education and integration into society are core values and Diocesan Foundation is staffed by a team of professionals in social education.

All money raised will be used to buy items the children such as clothes, toiletries and school provisions.