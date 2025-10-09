Chase on the A7 as murder suspect flees towing a €120,000 boat stolen in France



A fugitive wanted in France for murder fled the country and into Spain along with a semi-rigid boat valued at €120,000 recently stolen from the French marina of Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer.

The criminal and his accomplice had stolen a €120,000 boat from a marina, while the trailer they were using to transport it had also been stolen a year ago in the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, France. The two fled after a robbery but were located by authorities on the A7 motorway in Alicante, according to reports.

The incident occurred when the Civil Guard received a report about the geolocation of a boat stolen that same day and travelling on the roads in the province of Alicante. In response, the San Vicente del Raspeig Civil Guard Main Post established a search operation on the A7, near a service area in Tibi. There, officers detected an all-terrain vehicle towing a boat fitting the description.

After officers issued the required stop, the driver began to flee after ignoring the instruction. The chase continued for several kilometres until the vehicle left the road through a secondary exit, attempting to flee, but eventually came to a halt. After identifying the driver, they located the second suspect hiding between the rear seats.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with the Centre for Police and Customs Cooperation and the Supplementary Information Request at the National Entries Office in Spain, which confirmed the criminal records of both detainees in France, which included numerous crimes against persons, property, and involvement in organised crime.

One of them, the hidden passenger, was wanted by French judicial authorities under a European Arrest Warrant for murder, and an investigation was being conducted by the San Vicente del Raspeig Judicial Police Team. Both were detained, and the vehicles were taken to Civil Guard facilities in the Port of Alicante.

The arrested individuals are charged with two alleged vehicle theft offenses and were brought before the Duty Court of the Alicante Judicial District. The judicial authority ordered the arrest of the individual sought by the French authorities.