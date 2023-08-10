Compulsory dog insurance



A significant requirement has emerged within the new animal welfare law, Law 7/2023, which came into effect this March. The law states that all dog owners must take out public liability insurance for each of their four-legged companions. This legal requirement comes into effect on 29th September, 2023, marking a notable stride in bolstering the protection of pets across the country. Article 30 of the legislation explicitly outlines the responsibility of dog owners to arrange and uphold civil liability insurance coverage, encompassing potential third-party damages throughout the animal’s lifespan.

The extent of this comprehensive coverage extends beyond any instances of harm inflicted by dogs; it also holds owners answerable for the actions of their furry friends. The primary objective is to establish robust financial safeguards that can address any ensuing expenses arising from such incidents.

While the notion of dog insurance has already been mandatory in various regions such as Madrid, the Basque Country, and La Rioja, it constitutes just one area of the new animal welfare regulations that have been introduced. These encompass a mandatory training course for dog owners, a ban on the sale of most animals in pet stores, and more stringent penalties aimed at deterring acts of animal abuse or neglect.

Statistics reveal that almost three out of every ten households in Spain share their home with a canine companion. With an estimated population of approximately 9.3 million dogs in Spain, a mere 3 percent of them are currently protected by insurance coverage. In comparison, the United Kingdom boasts insurance coverage for 28 percent of its canine population, which stands at 10.1 million. This proactive approach not only contributes to the welfare and protection of dogs but also demonstrates prudent economic foresight. The Royal Canine Society of Spain believes an annual expenditure of around €300 is spent on essential healthcare for each dog. Basic insurance packages start at approximately €24 annually, while more comprehensive options can go up to €90. Individuals who already possess home contents insurance policies might find themselves benefiting from some degree of coverage for their pets.

In addition, come September all dogs covered by an insurance policy must also be microchipped, in compliance with the new legal mandate and there are penalties for dog owners who do not take out insurance. The absence of pet insurance could incur fines ranging from €500 to €10,000, underscoring the responsibility of pet ownership.