Continued disruption at Alicante-Elche Airport



Since July of this year, Alicante Airport security personnel have been engaged in strike action, which has now extended into August. This industrial action was initiated in response to the failure to reach agreements with Sureste Seguridad, the company awarded the contract for private security at Alicante Airport, regarding working conditions for the employees.

The strike consists of partial work stoppages scheduled for specific times and dates. These stoppages occur for one hour in the morning from 8:30am to 9:30am and one hour in the early evening from 6pm to 7pm. The designated on-going strike dates are 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 30th and 31st of August, as well as the 1st of September 2024.

Under Spanish law, essential services, including airport operations, must maintain minimum service levels during strikes. This legal requirement is in place to prevent a total shutdown and ensure that the public’s needs are met. The specific percentage of workers required to remain on duty during a strike is determined through negotiations and can vary based on the circumstances.

Due to the mandatory minimum service levels, the impact of the strike was somewhat limited on 1st August 2024. With the minimum service level being set at 86 percent, only two security staff members were able to participate in the strike. This high percentage ensures that a significant portion of the security workforce remains on duty.

Despite the constraints imposed by minimum service levels, the strike is anticipated to have a more pronounced effect on weekends. The number of passengers at Alicante Airport typically increases over the weekend, which may amplify the impact of the strike during these periods.

Passengers planning to travel by air during the strike period are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance. Allowing extra time to pass through security checkpoints is crucial in order to accommodate potential delays caused by the reduced number of security staff during the strike hours.